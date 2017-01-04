Oil Prices

-
The Riviera : The Winner ‘The Best Luxury Condominium 2016' TPA HonoursRecently, The Riviera Group just win Best Luxury Condominium (Eastern Seaboard) 2016 which is the worthy award. The Riviera Group becomes one of Patta...
Ho ho ho, it’s cupcake time @ VistasHo ho ho, it’s cupcake time @ Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Memorable New Year’s Gift from Eforea Spa at Hilton PattayaHilton Pattaya is happy to be a part of your new year’s celebration, offering ultimate relaxation experience for spa lovers.
Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Japan National Hung Himself To DeathJapanese man committed suicide by hanging himself in a room of a Pattaya hotel.
Pattaya Ferry Failed Sailing To Hua HinFerry couldn’t set sail to Hua-Hin due to strong wind and wave. It only set sail around Koh Lan on initial day trip.
Pattaya-Huahin Ferry Available 1 Jan 2017Pattaya-Huahin ferry will initiate 1 January 2017 officially.
Highway Police Issue A4 Traffic TicketPattaya highway police confirm no fake traffic ticket after rumour virally spread on social media.
Russian Robbed By Thai GirlRussian was robbed by Thai girl who he brought to his room. He lost several items cost around 118,500 baht.
Speed Boat Wrecked In Pattaya BaySpeed boat was wrecked by strong wave in Pattaya bay. Luckily, all passengers were rescued on time. More News »
28th Anniversary NUMCHAI All items Sales 2016NUMCHAI presents 28th Anniversary NUMCHAI All items Sales 2016
Year End Promotion @ The RivieraYear End Promotion @ The Riviera Wongamat and The Riviera Jomtien.
Today Info
Daily Weather Forecast Distribution Wednesday 4 January 2017Daily Weather Forecast Distribution Wednesday 4 ...
Oil Prices04 Jan 2017
Gasohol95 27.35 Gasohol91 27.08 GasoholE85 19.89 GasoholE20 24.84 Diesel 26.09 NGV 12.54
Gold Prices04 Jan 2017
Buy Sell Bar 19,650.00 19,750.00 Ornament 19,298.68 20,250.00
Would You Get Botox in Your Scalp to Make Your Blowout Last Longer?How far are you willing to go to sweatproof your hair?
The 6 Strange-Sounding Places You Should *Really* Be Applying Your PerfumeFrom your hair to behind your knees
